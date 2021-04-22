One-fifth of Wisconsinites 16-17 receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One-fifth of Wisconsin teenagers ages 16-17 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, plus more than 40% of Dane County teens are partially immunized.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 vaccine dashboard also shows that about 4.5% of teens in this age group have completed their vaccine series, as well as 9.4% in Dane County.

Dane County leads the state in terms of getting shots into arms of this age group, with Pepin County being the closest to Dane at 34.6%, then followed by La Crosse County at 33.7%. In the NBC15 Viewing Area, Green County comes in at number nine for immunizing teens, with just over a quarter of residents ages 16-17 partially vaccinated.

The group of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older is nearing 80% Thursday, though this age group has experienced a slow down, as the percentage of those partially vaccinated has been at 79% for several days.

Wisconsin is nearing 30% for all residents who have completed their vaccination series Thursday, while 41.1% have received at least one dose.

There have been 142,539 vaccines administered this week in the state. Wisconsin is nearing 4 million doses administered Thursday, currently at 3,964,112 doses.

Over 900 COVID-19 variants in Wisconsin

DHS has discovered new COVID-19 variant cases in its latest update, with 930 cases found from 10,596 test samples.

This is up from 584 total the week before, meaning 346 new cases were discovered in tests over the past week.

Health officials report 518 cases of variant B.1.1.7, the variant originally discovered in the United Kingdom, as well as 28 cases of variant B.1.351, which was first found in South Africa.

DHS also stated that 364 cases of variants B.1.427/B.1.429 were found, the variants first found circulating in California, plus 20 cases of Variant P.1, first found in travelers from Brazil.

Variant B.1.1.7 Variant B.1.351 Variant B.1.427/B.1.429 Variant P.1 4/22 518 28 364 20 4/15 299 15 259 11 4/8 148 15 216 4 4/1 139 8 N/A 2

In the South Central region of Wisconsin, the variants originally found in the UK and California are the most common in the area at 2.3% of cases tested for each. The remaining two variants are at .1% each.

Researchers have maintained that all of these variant strain of concern spread more easily and rapidly than the original COVID-19 strain.

DHS confirmed 732 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total number of cases ever reported up to 732. The seven-day average has continued on a downwards trend, currently at 641.

There were also 53 people hospitalized with the virus and four people have died.

