Rapper Cardi B takes on Wisconsin congressman

Cardi B arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Cardi B arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rapper Cardi B is taking issue with a Wisconsin congressman who criticized her Grammy performance during a speech on the House floor.

U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, a Republican, said he has received complaints in his office about Cardi B’s performance last month at the Grammy Awards which he said “millions of Americans would view” as “inconsistent with basic decency.”

She and Megan Thee Stallion performed the song “WAP.”

Grothman joins many other conservatives who have criticized the performance, which featured scantily clad dancers. Cardi B responded on Twitter, saying Grothman was ignoring more important issues like police brutality.

Democratic Congressman Mark Pocan also joined the response, retweeting Cardi B’s post and saying she’s “100% right.”

“Congress should be focused on ending police violence against Black people—not policing Black women’s bodies,” he wrote, adding that he supports her freedom “to express herself and control her own body.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

