Scattered showers for Friday; 70s & storms Next Week

Springtime temperatures return for the end of the week - as do the April Showers.
Scattered showers move into southern Wisconsin on Friday.
Scattered showers move into southern Wisconsin on Friday.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Grab the rain jacket for Friday! Scattered showers move into Wisconsin to wrap up the week. Thankfully, temperatures remain mild, but we’re in for quite the warm-up next week.

Temperatures were able to climb well into the upper 50s - near 60°F Thursday afternoon. High-pressure kept the sky clear & full of sunshine. Winds were breezy out of the West & Southwest. The sky becomes a bit more cloudy tonight as low temperatures fall into the upper 30s. Clouds stick around for Friday and the chance for showers ramps up in the afternoon. Showers will be light & scattered - enough for a brief soak, but not much more than that. We’ll hold off on a First Alert Day since we need the rain!

Saturday also brings some cloud cover as Friday’s disturbance moves off. Highs remain in the 50s, but there may be an opportunity for a sprinkle in the afternoon. Although Sunday looks a tad cooler (low 50s), sunshine is expected as high-pressure moves in again.

Next week brings a major temperatures upswing. Southerly winds also carry in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures go from the upper 60s on Monday into the mid and upper 70s by Tuesday. Showers and storms are likely late Tuesday into Wednesday. Low-pressure develops in a more active weather pattern. The track and timing of that Low remains uncertain at this point. First Alert Days will be considered this weekend. Early signs point to severe weather staying South of Wisconsin. We’ll continue to monitor that weather system.

Clouds remain through Wednesday and parts of next Thursday. Additional showers are possible while temperatures fall through the 60s and into the 50s.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

