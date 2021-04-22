Smoking materials blamed for north Madison house fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Discarded smoking materials are being blamed for a Tuesday afternoon porch fire that was not spotted until a passing driver noticed smoke rising around the eaves of the structure.

According to the Madison Fire Dept., the driver was in the 900 block of Nancy Lane, on the city’s north side, and, after seeing the smoke, called 911. The motorist also went up to the home to knock on the door to alert anyone inside and found no one was home.

Firefighters arrived on scene around 12:50 p.m. and were able to quickly knock down the flames. Using a thermal imaging camera, they were able to determine that the fire had not spread into the house and remained contained to the wooden deck.

Investigators determined the fire started after a cigarette was discarded into a planter pot and estimated the damage at $500.

The fire department also included three tips for discarding cigarettes to avoid fires:

Discard your cigarettes in a container that won’t catch on fire. Use an approved ashtray, metal coffee canister, or a bucket with sand.

Put your cigarette out all the way. Put water on the ashes and butts to make sure they are totally extinguished before placing them in the trash.

Empty your ashtray often so cigarette butts don’t pile up. Even if you throw your cigarettes in a proper receptacle, the butts can still catch on fire, especially if the receptacle is full.

