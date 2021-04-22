The return of lush lawns brings back safety reminders

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the grass turns green again across southern Wisconsin, the whirr of lawnmowers will soon fill front yards everywhere. However, as homeowners dust off their Toros and Snappers, UW Health wants to remind them of the dangers of lawnmower accidents, especially to children.

American Family Children’s Hospital nurse practitioner Jessica Draper explained that every year children who have suffered very serious lawnmower-related injuries arrive at the hospital and noted that usually it was a split-second distraction that caused what happened.

“The good news is most of these accidents can be prevented by using a few simple guidelines,” she continued. Draper and UW Health offered these tips for making sure everyone is safe when the lawnmower comes out:

Don’t start mowing until you know where all kids are, and they should be inside if possible.

If they are outside, tell them to stay out of the yard while you are mowing and/or find a supervisor who is not mowing to watch them.

Never allow a child to ride as a passenger on a riding lawn mower.

Teach children that lawn mowers are not toys and can be dangerous.

A child should be at least 12 years old before using a push mower.

A child should be at least 16 before using a riding lawn mower.

Numbers cited by UW Health showed that thousands of children in the United States are injured by lawnmowers, with many of the wounds affecting their fingertips, hands, arms, legs, and feet.

