Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments open through SSM Health

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health announced it has thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available starting next week due to having additional supplies.

According to SSM Health’s VP of Pharmacy Services Mo Kharbat, the health system has been asked if they think lower demand is the reason for the supply increase.

“The ability to offer thousands more appointments next week and the response to these new appointments will be a good indicator of how eager people still are for the vaccine,” said Kharbat. “What we learn will help guide our decisions and direction as we work to reach herd immunity in our communities.”

Kharbat encouraged people to sign up for the vaccine appointments, where Moderna and Pfizer first-doses will be available. Those interested can sign up on the health system’s scheduling website. The increase in appointments begins on Monday, April 26.

People who already scheduled their first-dose appointment for May or June may also reschedule at an earlier date. If patients have an SSM Health MyChart account, they can reschedule through that platform.

Those who are ages 16-17 should schedule their vaccine appointment over the phone to ensure they receive a Pfizer vaccine. These teens will also need to bring a parent or guardian with them to their appointment in order to give consent, or the teens can bring a signed consent form with them.

The COVID-19 vaccination phone lines are:

Dean Medical Group: 608-250-1222 (7 a.m. – 8 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekends)

Agnesian HealthCare: 920-926-8400 (7 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekdays)

Monroe Clinic: 608-324-1815 (8 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekdays)

