Breakups top Wisconsin’s most Googled relationship questions list

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What’s happening with relationships in Wisconsin? When an internet provider wanted to find out what people were googling most when it came to affairs of the heart, it found a wide variety of questions about falling in love, from meeting someone or knowing when to say those three little words the first time.

And, then researchers got Wisconsin.

While over in Minnesota they are worried about their crushes (Does he like me?) and things are getting serious in Iowa (When to say “I love you”), folks in the Dairy State are crying over spilled milk and typing in “how to get over a breakup.”

In fact, Wisconsin is one of just two states in the Union that is more concerned with the end of their relationship than the beginning. We feel your pain, Missouri.

Admittedly, some people in Wisconsin may have good reason to be having a harder time getting over their lost love. When the company that conducted the survey, CenturyLink, looked up the top questions last year, Badger State residents were shopping for rings and asking, “how to propose.”

While looking for love definitely dominated CenturyLink’s list, many Americans seemed concerned with finding that first date. In twenty states, the top search was for the best dating apps. Naturally, the second most popular question involved what to do once you’re on those first dates: How to kiss.

And if you happen to meet someone over in Michigan you like, but still don’t haven’t heard from them since exchanging numbers, don’t fret yet. They – as well as people four southeastern states – are busy searching to find out when the best time to text back is.

CenturyLink explained it used Google search volume to find the most asked question.

