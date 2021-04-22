Advertisement

Breakups top Wisconsin’s most Googled relationship questions list

The most searched question in Wisconsin in 2020 was "how to get over a breakup," a new survey...
The most searched question in Wisconsin in 2020 was "how to get over a breakup," a new survey found.(AP Graphic)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What’s happening with relationships in Wisconsin? When an internet provider wanted to find out what people were googling most when it came to affairs of the heart, it found a wide variety of questions about falling in love, from meeting someone or knowing when to say those three little words the first time.

And, then researchers got Wisconsin.

While over in Minnesota they are worried about their crushes (Does he like me?) and things are getting serious in Iowa (When to say “I love you”), folks in the Dairy State are crying over spilled milk and typing in “how to get over a breakup.”

In fact, Wisconsin is one of just two states in the Union that is more concerned with the end of their relationship than the beginning. We feel your pain, Missouri.

Admittedly, some people in Wisconsin may have good reason to be having a harder time getting over their lost love. When the company that conducted the survey, CenturyLink, looked up the top questions last year, Badger State residents were shopping for rings and asking, “how to propose.”

While looking for love definitely dominated CenturyLink’s list, many Americans seemed concerned with finding that first date. In twenty states, the top search was for the best dating apps. Naturally, the second most popular question involved what to do once you’re on those first dates: How to kiss.

And if you happen to meet someone over in Michigan you like, but still don’t haven’t heard from them since exchanging numbers, don’t fret yet. They – as well as people four southeastern states – are busy searching to find out when the best time to text back is.

CenturyLink explained it used Google search volume to find the most asked question.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according...
Former Watertown police officer kills son, self
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
One dead, two people injured in a shooting at a Long Island grocery store

Latest News

WS
WMS: Willy Street excited to spring back in coming months
WS
WMS: Change Boutique changes with the fashion trends of the pandemic
WMS: The Cargo Bike Shop on Willy Street
WMS: The Cargo Bike Shop on Willy Street
Milder temperatures are in the forecast through next week. Highs will return to the 60s and 70s...
Milder Temperatures Return to Southern Wisconsin