1 hurt when car smashes into South Beloit home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver was injured when a pickup truck crashed into a South Beloit home on Thursday.

According to the South Beloit Police Dept., the truck struck a home in the 500 block of Gardner Street, causing serious damage to the vehicle and the house.

The driver was taken to a local hospital, police said. Officers spoke with the person who lives in the home, but police gave no indication that individual had been hurt.

The Winnebago County Building Inspector’s Office was also called into assess the damage to the home and confirm that is was still structurally sound.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, police added.

