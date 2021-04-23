Advertisement

200 more COVID-19 vaccination opportunities available Saturday at Alliant Energy Center

Public Health Madison & Dane County hosted a mass vaccination clinic at the Alliant Energy...
Public Health Madison & Dane County hosted a mass vaccination clinic at the Alliant Energy Center to vaccinate 1,000 educators.(WMTV/Lou Thao)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. health officials added 200 more slots on Saturday for people to receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the Alliant Energy Center.

Anyone needing to get vaccinated can sign up on the Public Health Madison & Dane Co. scheduling website, on which they can select their own time to get vaccinated. For those who cannot make it Saturday, the county has also posted times people can register for next week.

Click here to schedule an appointment at the Alliant Energy Center.

Health officials note that they are currently offering the Pfizer vaccine meaning anyone 16 or older is eligible to receive one.

The county launched the new scheduling website this week, simplifying the prosses for individuals to sign up. Previously, they needed to go through the Dept. of Health Services website and wait to be contacted by PHMDC officials for an appointment.

Those who register will still need to go through the state’s website to fill out a form prior to their appointment.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according...
Former Watertown police officer kills son, self
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
One dead, two people injured in a shooting at a Long Island grocery store
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks

Latest News

Report: Wisconsin, local governments on track to get nearly $20 billion in stimulus dollars
UW-Madison plans to triple its vaccine supply at its on-campus clinic starting next week.
UW-Madison to triple vaccine supply, days away from in-person commencement
People in eligible groups are still struggling to get a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments open through SSM Health
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
One-fifth of Wisconsinites 16-17 receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine