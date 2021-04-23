200 more COVID-19 vaccination opportunities available Saturday at Alliant Energy Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. health officials added 200 more slots on Saturday for people to receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the Alliant Energy Center.

Anyone needing to get vaccinated can sign up on the Public Health Madison & Dane Co. scheduling website, on which they can select their own time to get vaccinated. For those who cannot make it Saturday, the county has also posted times people can register for next week.

Click here to schedule an appointment at the Alliant Energy Center.

Health officials note that they are currently offering the Pfizer vaccine meaning anyone 16 or older is eligible to receive one.

The county launched the new scheduling website this week, simplifying the prosses for individuals to sign up. Previously, they needed to go through the Dept. of Health Services website and wait to be contacted by PHMDC officials for an appointment.

Those who register will still need to go through the state’s website to fill out a form prior to their appointment.

