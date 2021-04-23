Advertisement

30 percent of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated; 795 new COVID-19 cases

By Vanessa Reza
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just over 30 percent of Wisconsinites have completed their vaccination series, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services.

The percentage translates to approximately 1.8 million Wisconsin residents. Just over 40 percent—or approximately 2.4 Wisconsinites—have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes the same day a U.S. health panel announced it’s time to resume use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, despite a very rare risk of blood clots.

The agency’s COVID-19 dashboard shows of the 4,613 tests administered in the state, 795 returned positive.

Additionally, DHS noted 48 Wisconsin residents were checked into hospitals after testing positive for the virus and 13 more died.

Public Health Madison & Dane County announced via Twitter that they added 200 more appointments to get more Wisconsinites vaccinated. Interested individuals can sign up for a shot on their website.

