$89,000 awarded to Dane Co. projects to effort climate action

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Seven Dane County organizations are receiving a combined $89,000 to further their work efforts for climate action, the county announced Thursday.

The Clean Energy Economic Development Grants from the Office of Energy & Climate Change is meant to support Dane County’s efforts in fighting climate change. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi explained that the county committed to an “ambitious” goal last year.

“Cutting emissions in half by 2030 means we need to mobilize everyone in Dane County,” said Parisi. “These grants will help to spur innovation, enabling us to identify opportunities to engage a variety of new stakeholders in efforts to create a clean energy economy that benefits all residents of Dane County.”

Each of the 17 applicants for the grant had to provide at least 10% to match the project, and each project selected for funding is matching an excess of $75,000.

Parisi said he was excited to see what the county can learn from these projects.

“Achieving our clean energy goals will require innovative strategies that engage everyone,” he added.

Here are the projects awarded, as described by the county:

Pilot the energy facilitator model: Latino Academy of Workforce Development, working with Sustain Dane and Elevate Energy, will expand their Bilingual Leadership Academy to include training in energy efficiency and sustainability to assess the viability of Academy graduates serving as energy and sustainability facilitators for local residents, as envisioned in the climate action plan. OECC provided a $18,970 grant with LAWD and its partners providing $40,550 of match funding.

Expand consumer access to solar energy: RENEW Wisconsin will expand their successful MadiSUN solar energy group buy program to all of Dane County with a special emphasis on engaging types of households that have not participated before in solar energy efforts. OECC provided a $5,000 grant, with RENEW Wisconsin providing $4,300 of match funding.

Accelerate electrification: Elevate Energy, partnering with Sustain Dane, will do a segmentation analysis of electrification opportunities in the existing housing stock where the heating fuel is not natural gas. OECC provided a $10,940 grant with Elevate providing $18,840 of match funding. Slipstream will assess electrification opportunities in residential new construction through outreach and engagement of builders and other key stakeholders. OECC provided a $14,706 grant and Slipstream provided $1,439 of match funding.

Advance climate-health-equity efforts: Catholic Multicultural Center will host a number of community events to engage residents on climate issues and solicit community input into climate priorities with a focus on equity considerations. OECC provided a $2,248 grant with CMC providing $625 of match funding. YWCA, partnering with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison and Sustain Dane, will explore transportation challenges for Dane County residents, leveraging the YW Transit program to collect insights. OECC provided a $22,855 grant and YWCA and its partners provided $6,245 of match funding.

Encourage telecommuting options: Sustain Dane, working with Greater Madison MPO, will explore local telecommuting policies and practices to create resources for local businesses. OECC provided a $14,940 grant with Sustain Dane and its partners providing $4,320 of match funding.



Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.