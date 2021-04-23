Advertisement

Alliant Energy solar farm project proposal approved

(KCRG)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s Public Service Commission approved a proposal from the Alliant Energy Thursday to build a new solar panel farm.

RENEW Wisconsin, a nonprofit that promotes renewable energy use, described the project as “the most significant advance yet towards a zero-carbon future in Wisconsin.”

The six solar farms approved for Alliant will take it two-thirds of the way to a goal to integrate more than a gigawatt of solar capacity, or 1,000 megawatts, over the next four years.

The project is set to be completed in 2023 and would account for roughly 13% of electricity sold to Alliant customers.

RENEW Wisconsin Executive Director Heather Allen said the organization is hopeful that the commission’s decision will encourage other utilities to use solar power.

“We salute Alliant for committing to this bold pivot towards zero-carbon power generated in Wisconsin,” said Allen.

Alliant submitted another proposal in March to build another six solar farms.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according...
Former Watertown police officer kills son, self
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
One dead, two people injured in a shooting at a Long Island grocery store

Latest News

Wisconsin falls to Texas in NCAA volleyball Final Four
UW graduate to participate in Crazylegs Classic ‘Chicago Style’
UW graduate to participate in Crazylegs Classic ‘Chicago Style’
UW graduate to participate in Crazylegs Classic ‘Chicago Style’
UW graduate to participate in Crazylegs Classic ‘Chicago Style’
Eileen G. Brown
Dane Co. officials search for missing 59-year-old woman from Maryland
The kits include sensory toys and games to help children with behavioral health disorders.
Sun Prairie family creates ‘Keep Calm Kits’ for first responders