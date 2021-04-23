Alliant Energy solar farm project proposal approved

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s Public Service Commission approved a proposal from the Alliant Energy Thursday to build a new solar panel farm.

RENEW Wisconsin, a nonprofit that promotes renewable energy use, described the project as “the most significant advance yet towards a zero-carbon future in Wisconsin.”

The six solar farms approved for Alliant will take it two-thirds of the way to a goal to integrate more than a gigawatt of solar capacity, or 1,000 megawatts, over the next four years.

The project is set to be completed in 2023 and would account for roughly 13% of electricity sold to Alliant customers.

RENEW Wisconsin Executive Director Heather Allen said the organization is hopeful that the commission’s decision will encourage other utilities to use solar power.

“We salute Alliant for committing to this bold pivot towards zero-carbon power generated in Wisconsin,” said Allen.

Alliant submitted another proposal in March to build another six solar farms.

