Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman

Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a field in the Town of Burke, on Friday, April 23, 2021.(WMTV-TV/Caroline Peterson)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A body has been discovered near the Town of Burke hotel where a Maryland woman who went missing Wednesday night had last been seen.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, the body matched the description of Eileen Brown, but authorities stopped short of confirming it was the 59-year-old. They said a positive identification will come later from the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office.

The body was found late Friday afternoon in a field, off Portage Rd., in a field across from the inn she checked into around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday after arriving at the Dane Co. airport.

The day after she arrived, the Sheriff’s Office was alerted that her door was slightly open and had possibly been broken. When deputies went to ask her about it, they could not find her and put out the missing person’s alert.

For anyone battling anxiety depression, stress or anything else impacting mental health, there are also lots of resources around Madison where help is available. There is also the suicide prevention lifeline that is available 24 hours a day. The number for the life line is 1-800-273-8255.

