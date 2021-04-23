Advertisement

Cold Front moves by Saturday; BIG warm-up into Next Week

A few showers may move by with Saturday’s frontal boundary. The next chance of rain arrives with an unsettled pattern Wednesday.
Big Warm-Up Coming
Big Warm-Up Coming
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Spring showers have remained few & far between Friday. There’s another opportunity for a few showers on Saturday with the passage of a cold front. The drop in temperatures will be short-lived as highs are expected to reach well into the 70s next Tuesday.

Cloud cover was still spread across much of Wisconsin Friday afternoon. While a sprinkle cannot be ruled out, most will stay dry tonight. Lows will only fall into the 40s thanks to the abundant cloud cover. Clouds stay overhead on Saturday while a frontal boundary moves through the Great Lakes. Winds turn out of the NW and temperatures take a brief tumble for Sunday. A few showers are possible along the front.

Sunshine is back out for Sunday while highs struggle to make it into the lower 50s. The brief cool down lasts until Monday morning. Southerly winds usher in much warmer air next week. Highs will climb through the 60s to the upper 70s on Tuesday. A more unsettled pattern also emerges mid-week. Scattered showers and storms appear likely late Tuesday into Wednesday. The overall pattern of this system is still uncertain. First Alert Days have not yet been issued, but that could change this weekend.

