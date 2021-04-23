Dane Co. invests $13 million for to provide housing for homeless

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. officials want to spend $13 million over the next two years to help people experiencing homelessness transition into homes. They added that the issue is more important now to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the homeless community.

The effort to fund the transitions started in the early days of the pandemic, Co. Executive Joe Parisi pointed out while announcing the plan. As early as March of last year, the county was funding non-congregate hotel shelter operations to allow proper social distancing.

“Dane County has been committed to helping our most vulnerable residents receive the support and shelter they need to stay safe and avoid catching or spreading this highly contagious disease,” he said.

Families with children, adults who are considered at a higher risk of more serious side effects, and those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are showing symptoms have been provided hotel rooms by Dane Co. The funds to pay for the rooms had come from Parisi’s 2021 budget. While that money runs out at the end of June, the most recent federal stimulus bill is expected to allow them to keep the operation functioning until the end of August.

“The federal funding provided to Dane County as a result of the pandemic presents us with a unique opportunity to help unhoused families and individuals with the stability they need to thrive in our community,” County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said.

The ‘hotels to housing’ initiative is designed to pay two of rent and utilities for nearly 300 households. It will also provide housing search assistance and case management support. In 2021, the county expects to spend $2.6 million on the program, with that number growing to $6.3 million next year. Another $13 million will keep it going through 2023.

Parisi noted that local landlords will be important for making this plan successful. The county is asking any of them who may be interested in participated to email the Catholic Charities housing navigation program at mpulsipher@ccmadison.org or to call 608-826-8117.

