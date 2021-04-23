Advertisement

Dane Co. officials search for missing 59-year-old woman from Maryland

Eileen G. Brown
Eileen G. Brown(Dane County sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOWN OF BURKE, Wis. (WMTV) -The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 59-year-old woman who traveled to Dane County from Maryland.

According to the sheriff’s office, Eileen G. Brown, traveled from Baltimore, Maryland to the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday.

She took a taxi from the airport to the Speckled Hen Inn at 5525 Portage Road in the Town of Burke, deputies report.

Authorities say Brown has not been seen since checking in and all of her belongings are still in her room.

Brown’s family told officers that she has no ties to the Madison area and attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office urged residents to call them at 608-284-6155 if she is located

