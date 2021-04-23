Dane Co. Sheriff offers new info on search for 59yo Maryland woman

TOWN OF BURKE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office has released more information on a missing 59-year-old Maryland woman as well as clearer picture of her.

Eileen Brown has not been seen since Wednesday night when she arrived at the Dane Co. airport and checked into the Speckled Hen Inn, at 5525 Portage Road, in the Town of Burke, around 9:45 p.m. that night. The next day, the Sheriff’s Office was alerted that her door was slightly open and had possibly been broken.

Deputies wanted to ask her about it and have not been able to find her. In an effort to locate her, they have put out a missing person’s alert. The Sheriff’s Office noted that no one has reported her missing.

Dane Co. Lt. Krista Ewer-Hayes told NBC15 that there is no sign of foul play, forced entry, or any kind of extensive damage. She added that there was also no indication that Brown was meeting anyone at the inn.

Her family told the Sheriff’s Office they believed she was coming to Madison as part of a planned vacation.

Eileen G. Brown (Dane County sheriff's Office)

