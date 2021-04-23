Families sue Sun Prairie school district over slavery question

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The families of Patrick Marsh Middle School students are suing the Sun Prairie Area School District over a lawsuit being filed over an assignment that asked students how they would punish a slave under ancient Mesopotamian law.

The suit claims pupil discrimination, intentional infliction of emotional distress, violation of Civil Rights, deprivation of rights, violation of the First Amendment, and emotional anguish.

In a statement, one of the parents suing the district, Dazarrea Ervins, asked, “in the current climate in which we live, do they really understand the damage that has been caused by such an assignment?”

The three teachers at the heart of the controversial assignment given to some Sun Prairie Area School District middle-school students have all resigned from their positions.

“Acknowledging harm and an apology is a step, but it is not a solution,” attorney B’Ivory LaMarr argued.

The parents are seeking compensatory damages LaMarr explained, stating the case is not about money, however, because no amount of money can restore dignity. He added that the school district should also pay for counseling for the students and offer racial bias training for the staff.

The teachers’ resignations will take effect at the end of the year; however they will not be back in the classroom this year, adding that they will not be back next year either. The teachers, whose names were not released, had been placed on administrative leave ever since news of the assignment became public.

The district has not made any other staffing changes in light of the situation. As part of the investigation, district officials interviewed all three teachers, two of the teachers twice, an attorney for the district Lori Lubinsky previously told NBC15 News.

“I concluded that the lesson was given, it was created by teachers on their own, without building or district approval, that the questions were inappropriate,” Lubinsky said. “They were inconsistent with the district’s vision and mission, and violated district policies and procedures.”

She noted that the question likely came from a website called Teachers Pay Teachers, an online marketplace for education resources. She also noted that while a unit on Mesopotamia is part of the approved district curriculum, the question and specific lesson involving the question were not.

Hammurabi’s Code was a set of 282 laws established by King Hammurabi in order to unite the Mesopotamian city-states. The school explained that the assignment was meant to show how order was kept in the civilization, how laws were created and how they were “unjust.”

The question, one of a series about the ancient law code asked, “A slave stands before you. This slave has disrespected his master by telling him ‘You are not my master!’ How will you punish this slave?”

