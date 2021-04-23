Fitchburg PD: 20-year-old arrested in connection with shots fired incident

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg police arrested a 20-year-old on Tuesday, April 20 in connection with a shots fired incident that occurred earlier in the month.

According to police, detectives had probable cause to arrest Trevion J. Williams for his involvement in the shots fired incident that occurred April 11 in the 3300 block of Leopold Way. After his arrest, police executed a search warrant and allegedly found a handgun, along with additional evidence.

Williams was taken to the Dane County Jail and made his first appearance Thursday in court on the charge of 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety.

Investigators are still working to determine the events that led to the shots fired. Police believe the woman pictured below has information on the incident and would like to speak with her. They emphasize she is not a suspect.

Fitchburg police are looking to speak with this woman regarding a shots fired incident. They emphasize she is not a suspect. (Fitchburg Police Department)

Both Fitchburg police and Madison police are investigating the relationship between this incident and a bullet that entered a home in the 2900 block of Traceway Drive around the same time on April 11.

If you have any information, contact contact the Fitchburg Police Department. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)266-6014 or by visiting P3Tips.com.

