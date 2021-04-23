Madison police investigating early morning shots fired

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating reports of gunfire early Friday morning on the city’s west side.

According to its initial report, multiple people called police around 2:20 a.m. saying they heard shots being fired at the intersection of Pilgrim Rd. And Homestead Rd.

During a search of the area, officers found four 9mm shell casings. They have not found any property damage or received reports of injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

