Advertisement

Report: Wisconsin, local governments on track to get nearly $20 billion in stimulus dollars

(AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Policy Forum study estimates the state of Wisconsin and local governments will receive nearly $20 billion in federal stimulus dollars over the next few years. The report added the money led to a “remarkable shift” from the “historic fiscal quandary” caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“In a striking turnabout, this unprecedented influx of federal aid has turned what a year ago appeared to be a historic fiscal challenge for state and local governments into a potential opportunity to address needs that emerged from the pandemic or even predated it,” the report stated.

The agency’s study showed governments and school districts in Wisconsin will collect at least $19.9 billion through 2024 when the stimulus funds end, pointing out that is more than they would collect in any given year. It did caution that public officials would be wise to “consider appropriate uses” that would avoid future budgetary crises.

The largest chunk of federal money went to direct aid to the state government itself, which was distributed at Gov. Tony Evers’ discretion. Additional funds include more than $4 billion for unemployment benefits paid through the beginning of March, $3.7 billion for schools, colleges and universities. Eight-hundred million went to child care priorities and $400 million was provided for local transit systems.

The report did not include all of the money paid directly to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It also left out more than a billion dollars in conditional funds given based on actions the state took.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according...
Former Watertown police officer kills son, self
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
One dead, two people injured in a shooting at a Long Island grocery store
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
Dane Co. officials identify 19-year-old who died after crashing into McFarland home

Latest News

Dane Co. invests $13 million for to provide housing for homeless
If you are trying to call a phone number with an 608 area code, you’ll need to dial all 10...
Dialing area codes for local calls starts Saturday
A truck crashed into this South Beloit home on Thursday, April 23, 2021.
1 hurt when car smashes into South Beloit home
FILE - In this March 3, 2021 file photo, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks at the U.S. Capitol...
Wisconsin Sen. Johnson questions need for vaccinations