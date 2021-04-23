SILVER ALERT: 74-year-old man missing from Beaver Dam residence

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - State authorities have issued a Silver Alert Thursday night for a 74-year-old Beaver Dam man who was last seen leaving his home.

Paul R. Lampert was last seen leaving his residence in Beaver Dam around 9:30 a.m. with his yellow dog, Sam, according to the alert. He was reportedly headed to a dog training nearby and was driving a silver Ford F150, with a topper, that had license plate number NJ7364.

Officials say he stands 5′10″ tall and weighs about 225 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Beave Dam Police Officers say he was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt with “naval post academy” on the front, black sweatpants, a wide gold textured wedding band and wire rimmed silver glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Beaver Dam Police Department at 920-386-3726.

