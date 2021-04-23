Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: 74-year-old man missing from Beaver Dam residence

Paul Lampert
Paul Lampert(Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert Facebook page)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - State authorities have issued a Silver Alert Thursday night for a 74-year-old Beaver Dam man who was last seen leaving his home.

Paul R. Lampert was last seen leaving his residence in Beaver Dam around 9:30 a.m. with his yellow dog, Sam, according to the alert. He was reportedly headed to a dog training nearby and was driving a silver Ford F150, with a topper, that had license plate number NJ7364.

Officials say he stands 5′10″ tall and weighs about 225 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Beave Dam Police Officers say he was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt with “naval post academy” on the front, black sweatpants, a wide gold textured wedding band and wire rimmed silver glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Beaver Dam Police Department at 920-386-3726.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according...
Former Watertown police officer kills son, self
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
One dead, two people injured in a shooting at a Long Island grocery store

Latest News

SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)
SSM Health physicians to be featured in band at ‘Docs who Rock’ event
$89,000 awarded to Dane Co. projects to effort climate action
Residents in Cassville are interested in turning their dream into a reality through Joe Biden's...
Bridging the gap: Cassville finds spark of hope for decades desired bridge project
Attorney General Josh Kaul was in Eau Claire Tuesday, talking about a lawsuit alleging one...
Kaul to launch clergy sex abuse probe