Advertisement

Six Flags Great America opens Saturday

The park will limit the number of people allowed each day.
From Six Flags Entertainment Corporation
From Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (WNDU)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GURNEE, Ill. (WMTV) - With one day to go, crews at Six Flags Great America are making their final preparations before Saturday when the popular theme park opens for the season.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, however, fewer people will be allowed into the park at any given time, the company explained.

It plans to use a reservation system for all members, season pass holders, and guests to track the number of people allowed each day. Reservations can be made at https://www.sixflags.com/reserve.

The theme park has also implemented several extra safety precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, which includes safety measures posted around the park dubbed ‘Doing the Six.’ Those steps include:

  • Contactless IR thermal imaging to screen temperatures of guests and employees;
  • Advanced security screenings to enable touchless bag checks;
  • All guests over the age of two and all team members will be required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit/work day;
  • Masks will be available for purchase at the front gate for any guest without one;
  • Masks will be required while experiencing a ride or attraction;
  • Easy to identify distance markers will be added to all park entry, ride, restroom, retail locations, and dining queue lines; and
  • Dining areas will be adjusted to allow ample space between seated parties.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according...
Former Watertown police officer kills son, self
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
One dead, two people injured in a shooting at a Long Island grocery store
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
Dane Co. officials identify 19-year-old who died after crashing into McFarland home

Latest News

As of 6:00 this morning, temperatures were coming in about 10 to 20 degrees warmer than...
Turning a Little Cooler Through the Weekend
Wisconsin falls to Texas in NCAA volleyball Final Four
UW graduate to participate in Crazylegs Classic ‘Chicago Style’
UW graduate to participate in Crazylegs Classic ‘Chicago Style’
UW graduate to participate in Crazylegs Classic ‘Chicago Style’
UW graduate to participate in Crazylegs Classic ‘Chicago Style’