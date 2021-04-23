Six Flags Great America opens Saturday

GURNEE, Ill. (WMTV) - With one day to go, crews at Six Flags Great America are making their final preparations before Saturday when the popular theme park opens for the season.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, however, fewer people will be allowed into the park at any given time, the company explained.

It plans to use a reservation system for all members, season pass holders, and guests to track the number of people allowed each day. Reservations can be made at https://www.sixflags.com/reserve.

The theme park has also implemented several extra safety precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, which includes safety measures posted around the park dubbed ‘Doing the Six.’ Those steps include:

Contactless IR thermal imaging to screen temperatures of guests and employees;

Advanced security screenings to enable touchless bag checks;

All guests over the age of two and all team members will be required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit/work day;

Masks will be available for purchase at the front gate for any guest without one;

Masks will be required while experiencing a ride or attraction;

Easy to identify distance markers will be added to all park entry, ride, restroom, retail locations, and dining queue lines; and

Dining areas will be adjusted to allow ample space between seated parties.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.