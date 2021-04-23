SSM Health physicians to be featured in band at ‘Docs who Rock’ event

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An outdoor concert being held this weekend in Rock County will feature a band made up of four SSM Health physicians.

The health system announced Thursday that SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Janesville East physicians Dr. Timothy Axe (podiatry), Dr. Thomas Berentsen (neurology), Dr. Mitchell Kopnick (urology) and Dr. Mark McDade (general surgery) make up the GoDeans, a featured band in the concert.

“The past year has been extremely difficult for our community,” said Dr. Kopnick. “We’re excited to have some fun and help HealthNet.”

The “Docs Who Rock” outdoor concert will benefit HealthNet of Rock County and will take place from 1-6 p.m. Saturday at Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main Street in Janesville. Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for children 12 years of age and younger.

Other bands featured at the concert include the Mercynaries and Hogtied to the Misfit.

There will be COVID-19 safety precautions in place, including enforcing the use of masks and social distancing.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.