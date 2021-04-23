Suspect discharges fire extinguisher in Madison hotel stairwell

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 41-year-old man was arrested after allegedly setting of fire alarms and discharging a fire extinguisher down a Madison hotel stairwell.

According to the Madison Police Dept., firefighters responded to the Baymont Inn, in the 2800 block of Coho Street, after receiving reports the alarms were going off.

After the firefighters found out the alarms were set off deliberately, MPD officers were notified, the MPD report continued. They determined a guest had taken a fire extinguisher off the wall and fired it into a stairwell, which set off the alarms.

Posada allegedly went to the front desk afterwards and was confrontational before leaving the hotel.

After officers located him, Posada was taken into custody and booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of disorderly conduct and given a citation for intentional false alarm.

