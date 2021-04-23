Advertisement

Turning a Little Cooler Through the Weekend

A Mix of Clouds and Sun is Expected
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will drift to the east of here today. Southerly wind behind the ridge will bring in more mild temperatures today.  We will start the morning about 20 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. A cold front is moving southeastward from the northern Plains. It will arrive in Wisconsin tomorrow. This front will bring more clouds and a chance of showers for a brief period Saturday. It is still looking like we will see considerably warmer conditions for the early part of next week with highs well into the 60s , and at times, 70s.

As of 6:00 this morning, temperatures were coming in about 10 to 20 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. Highs are still expected to end up a little below average today.(wmtv weather)
A slow downward trend is expected for temperatures through the weekend. Very little if any precipitation will be seen.(wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny and not as cool. High 57. Wind: Southwesterly 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 41. Wind: Southerly 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.  High 56.

Sunday: Morning sunshine, then increasing cloudiness. High 52.

