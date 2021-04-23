Advertisement

US lifts pause, allowing J&J COVID-19 vaccinations to resume

A CDC panel will recommend if Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine should be used in the U.S.
A CDC panel will recommend if Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine should be used in the U.S. (Source: CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(AP) - A U.S. health panel says it’s time to resume use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, despite a very rare risk of blood clots.

Out of nearly 8 million people vaccinated before the U.S. suspended J&J’s shot, health officials uncovered 15 cases of a highly unusual kind of blood clot, three of them fatal.

All were women, most younger than 50. But advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday the vaccine’s benefits outweigh that serious but small risk -- especially against a virus that’s still infecting tens of thousands of Americans every day.

The government will rapidly weigh that recommendation in deciding next steps.

