UW graduate to participate in Crazylegs Classic ‘Chicago Style’

By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “I’ve been running it for 10 or 12 years now maybe even longer it started off I used to drive up from Madison to Chicago get back to my car all sweaty and drive home.”

That may not sound like the most romantic way to describe something UW grad and letterwinner Brian Vivona fell in love with, but there’s more to the story.

“It became a family affair,” said Vivona, a 1985 graduate of UW. “My wife and daughter would come with me, it became a really important family event for us to a point where the race was really fun then became part of my family.”

That’s right, Brian’s love for the Crazylegs Classic is more than just hitting the pavement for a 5K run, it’s about family, and Bucky.

“I think that was her first crazy legs I think she was maybe 6. She was smiling and laughing and she wanted to meet Bucky but then got a little scared and she jumped in my arms.” Brian said.

He later added “It’s one of those things as a parent we all have those really special memories of our children those memories are really cherished for me.”

So how do you keep making more memories when this year’s Classic is virtual?

Vivona is coordinating a race on Saturday through Chicago and ending at a bar owned by a former Badgers football player called “The Piggery”.

“We can kind of simulate what we would be doing in Madison except our own little part of it here in Chicago.”

