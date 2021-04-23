UW-Madison to triple vaccine supply, days away from in-person commencement

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With amped-up supply, UW-Madison is making a push for COVID vaccines before the semester ends.

Starting next week, university spokesperson Meredith McGlone says campus will be able to vaccinate up to 3,500 people.

No more than a thousand shots have been going into arms each week, McGlone says. University health officials have been vaccinating students and staff at the Nicholas Recreation Center since January.

“Our message to students, particularly those who may be leaving Madison soon for the summer, is don’t wait to get your vaccine. Go ahead and get a first vaccination here, while you’re here. We are optimistic that you will be able to get your second dose at your summer destination,” McGlone said.

The university is also preparing for in-person commencement on May 8, with about six thousand graduates.

Campus officials say attendees are not required to be vaccinated, but those who are not vaccinated must show that they tested negative for coronavirus.

As part of the safety precautions, no family or friends will be allowed at Camp Randall for the ceremony.

“I really only wanted to go for my family, and my family won’t be allowed to come, so I don’t really see the point in going,” senior Calvin Tseng said, after he got his second dose on Thursday.

Senior Grace Albright, who plans on attending commencement, said, “I just trust that the university’s guidelines are safe, and I’ve been vaccinated so I feel comfortable doing it.”

According to the university’s COVID dashboard, updated Thursday, more than twenty-seven thousand students and staff have gotten the vaccine. McGlone said that’s about 40 percent of the total campus population.

UW-Madison’s COVID information can be found here.

