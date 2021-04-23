Advertisement

UW-Madison to triple vaccine supply, days away from in-person commencement

UW-Madison plans to triple its vaccine supply at its on-campus clinic starting next week.
UW-Madison plans to triple its vaccine supply at its on-campus clinic starting next week.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With amped-up supply, UW-Madison is making a push for COVID vaccines before the semester ends.

Starting next week, university spokesperson Meredith McGlone says campus will be able to vaccinate up to 3,500 people.

No more than a thousand shots have been going into arms each week, McGlone says. University health officials have been vaccinating students and staff at the Nicholas Recreation Center since January.

“Our message to students, particularly those who may be leaving Madison soon for the summer, is don’t wait to get your vaccine. Go ahead and get a first vaccination here, while you’re here. We are optimistic that you will be able to get your second dose at your summer destination,” McGlone said.

The university is also preparing for in-person commencement on May 8, with about six thousand graduates.

Campus officials say attendees are not required to be vaccinated, but those who are not vaccinated must show that they tested negative for coronavirus.

As part of the safety precautions, no family or friends will be allowed at Camp Randall for the ceremony.

“I really only wanted to go for my family, and my family won’t be allowed to come, so I don’t really see the point in going,” senior Calvin Tseng said, after he got his second dose on Thursday.

Senior Grace Albright, who plans on attending commencement, said, “I just trust that the university’s guidelines are safe, and I’ve been vaccinated so I feel comfortable doing it.”

According to the university’s COVID dashboard, updated Thursday, more than twenty-seven thousand students and staff have gotten the vaccine. McGlone said that’s about 40 percent of the total campus population.

UW-Madison’s COVID information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according...
Former Watertown police officer kills son, self
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
One dead, two people injured in a shooting at a Long Island grocery store

Latest News

People in eligible groups are still struggling to get a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments open through SSM Health
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
One-fifth of Wisconsinites 16-17 receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine
Two more types of COVID-19 variants found in Rock Co.
Madison teachers receive the vaccine, preparing to welcome students back in-person
New website makes finding Wisconsin vaccine providers even easier