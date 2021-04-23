What to do if you receive a bill for your vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - So you got a bill for the free vaccine. Now what? Don’t fret; you are not on the hook for any payments; it is a mistake.

“During this national emergency, no person will be responsible for paying for those vaccines, and if the insurance did pay that fee, no responsibility will be transferred to the member, and there will be no impact on the deductibles,” said Vice President of Pharmacy Services Mo Kharbat.

While it is a mistake, the fee and paperwork are very real. Kharbat says it is likely you are receiving a bill for the administrative fee or the cost of the medical professional who administered the shot.

If you have insurance, make sure to call the insurance and alert them to the mistake. If you do not have insurance, the shot is still free, but the hospital needs to be alerted to the mistake. The hospital or clinic where you got your shot so that they can file the paperwork with the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund.

The mistake can get taken care of with zero cost to you, as the federal government is footing most of the bill for the shot; it is just a matter of fixing a paperwork issue.

