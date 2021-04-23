Advertisement

Wisconsin falls to Texas in NCAA volleyball Final Four

(NBC15)
By George Balekji
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers volleyball’s team National Championship hopes came up one match short in Omaha on Thursday.

First-seeded Wisconsin fell to fourth-seeded Texas 3-0 (24-26, 19-25, 23-25) for the Badgers first loss of the season. UW finishes with a 16-1 record and suffers their first loss in the national semifinals in program history.

The Longhorns attack got better as the night went on to the tune of .275, .311 and .400 attack percentage.

Wisconsin Volleyball head coach Kelly Sheffield praised Texas for their performance knowing a perfect performance would be what’s needed to beat top-seeded Wisconsin.

“There’s nothing I can say to take the pain away. I thanked them (the team). I really, really enjoyed coaching this group. They gave me everything they had and that’s all you can ask for.” Sheffeld said after the match.

Freshman Devyn Robinson led Wisconsin with 14 kills in the match while Dana Rettke, Molly Haggerty and Grace Loberg had six kills each. Haggerty had 14 digs as well while Sydney Hilley had 34 assists to go along with 14 digs herself.

Texas had four players in double figures for kills as Logan Eggleston led the way with 17 kills while Skylar Fields had 12, Brionne Butler had 11 as did Asjia O’Neal.

Texas will face Kentucky in the National Championship at 7 central time on Saturday night.

The Longhorns will go for their third national championship in program history while Kentucky seeks its first. The Wildcats feature Mount Horeb product Elise Goetzinger who has 41 kills in 11 appearances as a freshman for Big Blue Nation.

