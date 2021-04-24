Beloit PD: 16-year-old injured following shooting incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Beloit Police Dept. is investigating a shooting incident that left a 16-year-old injured Friday night.

Police say the shooting took place around 8 p.m. in the 1700 block of Hemlock Street. Detectives are currently on the scene investigating, so police are requesting that the public avoid the area.

A 16-year-old boy arrived at a hospital in the area with injuries from the shooting, according to police. Police do not have an update on his condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Beloit police at 608-757-2244.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.