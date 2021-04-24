Beloit Snappers tickets will be available April 26

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Snappers announced Saturday that single game tickets will be available to buy in person at their front office on April 26, according to a new release.

In person ticket sales will start at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, and online ticket sales will also begin at 1:00 p.m. on May 27.

Officials said single game tickets will be released month-to-month as capacities and COVID-19 protocols change.

The Snappers noted it has been just over 600 days since fans were able to be at Pohlman Field, cheering on the hometown team.

“I want to jump into the Rock River; I am that excited to welcome fans home,” Ticket and Box Office Manager Phillip Masterson said. “We’ve been approved for 33 percent capacity to begin the season and we are continuing to work with MILB and MLB as the situation changes and adapt to new information.”

Opening day is scheduled for May 11.

