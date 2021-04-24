Cold front impacts the area this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Saturday! A cold front will slide across the area on the Saturday. This front will bring in a few showers and a brief chilly blast. High temperatures will go from the upper 50s to near 60 degrees on Saturday to struggle to hit 50 degrees Sunday. The cool snap won’t last long though. A warmer air will surge northward into Wisconsin for the start of the workweek. High temperatures will be in the 70s on Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday will likely be the warmest day of the year so far. Another cold front will arrive Tuesday night. This front will bring in a better chance of rain showers and storms and cool down.

Temperature Trend - Madison Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

Saturday morning is partly to mostly and quiet. Rain will likely not impact you this morning. Temperatures range from the upper 30s to near 50 degrees. You’re probably going to need a light jacket this morning and keep one handy throughout the day. No major weather problems will impact anyone traveling this morning.

A cold front will impact the area this afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers will develop along the front as it pushes from northwest to southeast across the area. Today is not going to be a washout so don’t cancel your outdoor plans. The best timing of the rain will be between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday is NOT a First Alert Weather Day because we are not expecting widespread rain or heavy rainfall. With a cold front passing through, high temperatures will range from near 50 degrees towards La Crosse to the lower 60s towards Janesville and Beloit.

Future Radar - Saturday 4PM (WMTV NBC15)

The combination of a clearing sky and chilly air following the cold front will allow temperatures to drop to or just below the freezing mark. With a light freeze possible Saturday night into Sunday morning, you might want to hold off on any spring planting until after today.

Low Temperatures - Sunday Night (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday will be a chilly spring day. High temperatures will struggle to hit 50 degrees. Sunday morning will be mostly sunny, though. Expect increasing clouds and a chance of isolated to scattered showers. Once again, Sunday is not going to be a washout, but there is a chance you might have to dodge some raindrops in the afternoon. A few more showers will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning. Sunday is NOT a First Alert Weather Day.

Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and warm. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. It will also be windy. Expect a south to southwest wind at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday will likely be the warmest day next week. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. There will be a slight chance of rain showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

There will be a better chance of rain and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday. This is when another cold front will drop south across the area. It looks like this cold front will stall out just south of the area Wednesday through Thursday. This means the best rain/storm chances and heaviest rain will stay south of the area. The forecast models are trending towards this front moving and stalling out south of the area. High temperatures behind the front won’t be as warm. Highs will only be in the 50s and 60s Wednesday through Friday. With the heaviest rain staying south and severe weather looking unlikely, Tuesday and Wednesday are probably not going to be First Alert Weather Days.

Next Big Weather Maker Next Week (WMTV NBC15)

