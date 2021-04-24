Advertisement

DMX to be mourned during memorial service at Barclays Center

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper DMX will be mourned at a memorial with family and close friends at the Barclays Center in New York.

The memorial will be held for him at the arena in Brooklyn on Saturday at 4 p.m. EST. The event will be closed to the public and restricted to only close friends and family due to pandemic conditions.

Organizers said in a statement they will follow New York COVID-19 testing guidelines and protocols. The statement said that New York State limits indoor arenas to 10% capacity.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on DMX’s YouTube channel.

No details were given about who may be appearing, performing or speaking.

DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, died April 9 after suffering a “catastrophic cardiac arrest.” He spent several days on life support after being rushed to a New York hospital from his home April 2.

The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up in Here).” He also starred in several films including “Belly” and “Romeo Must Die.”

DMX was a father of 15 children.

His funeral service will be held Sunday at 2:30 p.m. EST. It will be broadcast live on BET and the network’s YouTube channel.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according...
Former Watertown police officer kills son, self
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
One dead, two people injured in a shooting at a Long Island grocery store
Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman

Latest News

The search focused on an area near the starting position of the sub's last dive where an oil...
Indonesia navy declares lost sub sunk, all 53 aboard dead
The tax increase would be used to pay for Biden's American Family Plan, which is expected to...
Biden seeks to raise taxes on richest Americans
The Dragon capsule docked autonomously with the orbiting outpost more than 260 miles (420...
Old SpaceX capsule delivers new crew to space station
The lobbying secured independent medical exams after which his doctors warned that continuing...
Navalny to end hunger strike after lobbying from supporters