Drop in temperatures for Sunday; BIG warm-up next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A mild weekend stands in comparison to a BIG change on the way to start next week. Highs surge into the 70s - near 80°F on Tuesday ahead of a rainy period mid-week. For now, southern Wisconsin braces for a brief chill on Sunday.

Saturday’s cold front passed by with a few showers. Prevailing NW winds will bring in cooler & drier air tonight. Clouds will thin out & lead to areas of clearing. Lows are expected to fall to the freezing mark. Some places could be a few degrees cooler than that if clear enough. A frost appears likely tonight so sensitive plants should be covered or brought indoors.

The first part of Sunday brings some sunshine before more cloud cover moves in during the afternoon. A few showers are possible with a passing upper-level wave during the afternoon. Highs will only climb to near 50°F. Southerly winds ramp up into Monday - bringing highs up to 70°F. The warmth continues into Tuesday. Some places could get within a few degrees of 80°F. Showers & storms still appear likely late Tuesday into Wednesday and again on Thursday. Timing & track are still uncertain, but latest model runs show at least an inch of rain possible for much of the area. That rain is badly needed!

Rain showers subside at the end of next week. Highs remain in the upper 50s - lower 60s.

