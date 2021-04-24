Advertisement

Fitchburg police respond to report of shots fired, find shell casings

(FILE)
(FILE)(WMTV)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Fitchburg police are investigating a shots fired incident after finding shell casings Friday night.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the 2800 block of Fish Hatchery Road around 10 p.m.. Once on the scene, officers found shell casing in the area, according to police.

A witness told police they saw shots coming from a blue or black sedan. Police say no injuries or property damage have been reported.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call the Fitchburg Police at 270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.

