Friday Football Blitz: Week 5

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -In week five of the Alternate Fall football season the NBC15 Friday Football Blitz featured an undefeated Rock Valley matchup as Columbus and Lodi both 4-0 met at Fall River’s athletic complex.

A close game through the first half, Lodi took a 7-0 lead into the lockerroom thanks to a touchdown pass from Quinn Faust to Chance Meier. The Cardinals and Blue Devils were tied at 14 in the closing seconds of the game but Lodi’s Chandler Curtis nailed the game-winning field goal with seven seconds left to give Lodi the 17-14 win.

Verona won its second game of the season 28-21 over Middleton as future Badger Jackson Acker found the endzone for the Wildcats.

Waunakee stayed perfect on the year with a 56-0 win over Janesville Parker while McFarland got its first win of the season 34-6 over Whitewater.

Stoughton improved to 2-0 at home with a 47-8 win over Mount Horeb Barneveld.

Find the final scores of all the games NBC15 Sports tracked Friday night here.

