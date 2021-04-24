Advertisement

Henry Vilas Zoo plans to vaccinate animals against COVID-19

Henry Vilas Zoo says primates are among those most vulnerable to COVID-19 and will plan to get...
Henry Vilas Zoo says primates are among those most vulnerable to COVID-19 and will plan to get them vaccinated.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Henry Vilas Zoo says it is talking to a vet pharmaceutical company in hopes of immunizing its animals against coronavirus.

Mary Thurber, a zoo veterinarian, said the animals that have been most vulnerable to the virus include big cats, primates and otters. While zoo officials say none of its animals have gotten COVID-19, they are planning to vaccinate some species with an experimental drug from Zoetis.

“Being able to prevent an infection would be obviously better than having to treat one,” Thurber said.

Before it can administer shots, the zoo must wait for vaccine approval by the USDA and the state veterinarian, according to deputy zoo director Joseph Darcangelo. He said zoo officials will also be conducting risk assessments.

“I walk around thinking that I’m very happy that our keepers pay very close attention to how they’re feeling because, if you think about it, where is that contact or where is that exposure most likely to occur? Those that work with animals,” Darcangelo said.

Thurber explained, animals and humans have some of the same receptor proteins that cause COVID infections, but this doesn’t mean animals will get shots from brands like Pfizer or Moderna.

Thurber also said not all animals, including dogs or cats, will need vaccines. “We’re really lucky, it seems like our pets are not super susceptible, so vaccination for them is something we don’t have to worry about just yet,” she said.

For animal safety, the Henry Vilas Zoo also encourages masks to be worn at all times.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according...
Former Watertown police officer kills son, self
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
One dead, two people injured in a shooting at a Long Island grocery store
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks

Latest News

A CDC panel voted to resume use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine.
US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations despite rare clot risk
A CDC panel will recommend if Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine should be used in the U.S....
US lifts pause, allowing J&J COVID-19 vaccinations to resume
30 percent of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated; 795 new COVID-19 cases
Public Health Madison & Dane County hosted a mass vaccination clinic at the Alliant Energy...
200 more COVID-19 vaccination opportunities available Saturday at Alliant Energy Center