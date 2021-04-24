MPD: Several thousand attend Mifflin Street Block Party

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Dept. Officers said several thousand people attended this year’s Mifflin Block Party Saturday after it was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, in a statement to NBC15.

MPD warned students earlier this month that the city did not not authorize the party and their officers would “strictly enforce” any violations.

As of approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday, MPD noted there were no major issues and they were there to make sure everyone is safe.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.