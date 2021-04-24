Advertisement

MPD: Several thousand attend Mifflin Street Block Party

Mifflin St. Block Party in 2019.
Mifflin St. Block Party in 2019.(NBC15)
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Dept. Officers said several thousand people attended this year’s Mifflin Block Party Saturday after it was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, in a statement to NBC15.

MPD warned students earlier this month that the city did not not authorize the party and their officers would “strictly enforce” any violations.

As of approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday, MPD noted there were no major issues and they were there to make sure everyone is safe.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according...
Former Watertown police officer kills son, self
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
One dead, two people injured in a shooting at a Long Island grocery store

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Pina celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home...
Piña’s pinch-hit homer powers Brewers over Cubs 4-3
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Antetokounmpo has big day, Bucks trounce 76ers 132-94
The Fair Food Festival in Dodge Co. drew a hungry crowd Saturday.
Deep-fried fair foods kick off summer-long events at Dodge Co. Fairgrounds
Beloit Snappers tickets will be available April 26