Over 31 percent of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated; 494 new COVID-19 cases

By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just over 31 percent of Wisconsinites have completed their vaccination series, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services.

The percentage translates to approximately 1.8 million Wisconsin residents. Over 41 percent—or approximately 2.4 million Wisconsinites—have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes the day after a U.S. health panel announced it’s time to resume use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, despite a very rare risk of blood clots.

The agency’s COVID-19 dashboard shows of the 4,139 tests administered in the state, 494 returned positive.

Additionally, DHS noted 62 Wisconsin residents were checked into hospitals after testing positive for the virus and 19 more died.

Public Health Madison & Dane County announced via Twitter that they added more appointments today to get more Wisconsinites vaccinated. Interested individuals can sign up for a shot on their website.

