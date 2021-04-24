SILVER ALERT: 74-year-old missing from Jackson County

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WMTV) -A silver alert has been issued for a missing 74-year-old last seen in Black River Falls.

Authorities say Janet E. Anderson left her home in a private vehicle with a pet on Friday. She was last spoken to over the phone that day between 8 and 9 a.m..

During the phone conversation, authorities say she announced she was going to a hospital in Eau Claire to get her husband. She has not made it home or been heard from since.

According to the alert, she was last seen on Plantation Road in Black River Falls.

Janet is said to be driving a 2016 red Chevrolet Equinox with a Wisconsin license plate number of 512TLJ. She is described as 5′02″, 250 lbs with blue eyes and gray hair. Authorities say she may be wearing a sweat shirt, sweat pants and a blue jacket.

Authorities say the woman suffers from dementia. If you have any information, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 284-5357 Ext. 180.

