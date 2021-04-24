Advertisement

Super pink moon peaks Monday night

Will April’s full moon actually be pink?
Super Pink Moon
Super Pink Moon(WMTV NBC15)
By James Parish
Published: Apr. 24, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Calling all stargazer! The super pink moon will peak at 10:32 p.m. on Monday, April 26.

April’s full moon is known as the pink moon. But, don’t expect the moon to turn the color pink.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, April’s full moon is named after the herb moss pink, also known as creeping phlox, moss phlox or mountain phlox. The plant is native to the eastern United States and is one the earliest widespread flowers of spring.

April’s full moon is also known as the sprouting grass moon, egg moon and fish moon.

April’s full moon is also going to be a supermoon. A supermoon is a new or full moon that occurs when the moon is within 90% of perigee, or its closest approach to Earth.

The moon revolves around the earth in an elliptical orbit. The moon is about 221,500 miles away from Earth at perigee and 252,700 miles at apogee, which is the its farthest point from Earth. The average distance from the moon to Earth is 238,900 miles.

A supermoon will appear about 7-percent bigger and 15-percent brighter than a typical full moon.

April’s supermoon will be the first of two supermoon’s this year. The second full moon of the year will be in May.

