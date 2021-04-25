Chilly spring day with a few rain showers; Big warm-up and more rain later this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Sunday morning! Make sure to grab an extra large cup of coffee and jacket before stepping out the door this morning. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s first thing Sunday morning. A light north wind will put wind chills in the 20s. Expect a lot of sunshine as soon as the sun comes up. No major weather problems will impact travelers Sunday morning.

Sunday is going to be a chilly spring day. High temperatures will only be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will be 10-15 degrees below average for this time of year. The average high for April 25 in Madison is 61 degrees. Clouds will be on the increase late Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon. Don’t be surprised if you have to dodge a few raindrops Sunday afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible. Any rain that develops will likely be light. Sunday is NOT a First Alert Weather Day.

Sunday's Planner - Chilly with a few rain showers (WMTV NBC15)

A few more showers will possible Sunday night. Most of the precipitation activity that develops Sunday night will be in the form of rain. However, a few snowflakes could mix in with the rain. No accumulating snow or travel impacts are expected. Low temperatures will range from the mid 30s north of Madison to near 40 degrees along the WI-IL state line.

The chilly spring weather won’t continue into the workweek. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Monday will also be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Expect a southeast wind at 10-20 mph. Wind gust could be as high 30 mph. The warmest day this week will be Tuesday. On Tuesday, we are going to get our first taste of summer. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Tuesday will also be breezy with a southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Temperature Trend - Madison Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

Our rain and storm chances will start to increase late Tuesday into Tuesday night. Rain and storms are likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a cold front drops south across the area. There are still some question marks about how fast this cold front will pass through the area. The faster the cold front clears the area the quicker the rain will taper off Wednesday. The slower the cold front clears the area the slower the rain will taper off Wednesday. With the front passing through and stalling south of the area, the best rain chances and the potential for the heaviest rain will stay south of the area. Widespread rainfall totals Tuesday through Thursday will likely stay below 0.5″. Locally higher amounts will be possible where thunderstorms develop. High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the lower to mid 60s. With heavy rainfall and severe storms unlikely, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are NOT First Alert Weather Days.

Rain Chances - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

The end of the workweek looks nice from this distance. Friday will feature a ton of sunshine and highs in the lower to mid 60s.

