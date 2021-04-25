Advertisement

Madison police investigate shots fired near north side

Officers are investigating a shots fired incident on the city's west side.
Officers are investigating a shots fired incident on the city's west side.
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison police are investigating after receiving a report of gun shots fired on the city’s north side early Sunday morning.

Police say at approximately 5:45 a.m. different callers said they heard several shots fired near the intersection of Kennedy Road and Northport Drive. A lighter colored 4 door type of vehicle was potentially involved, according to a release.

Officers found several shell casings in the left turn lane to Northridge Terrace. Police say there are no reported injuries and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

If you have any information, contact MPD at 255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

