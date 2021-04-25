Mount Horeb’s Goetzinger, Kentucky win NCAA National Championship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the firs time in program history Kentucky volleyball is national champions with Mount Horeb product Elise Goetzinger helping lead the way for Wildcats history.

Second-seeded Kentucky beat fourth-seeded Texas 3-1 ( 20-25, 25-18, 25-32, 25-22) as Goetzinger started the match and finished with three kills and three blocks on .400 hit percentage for Big Blue Nation.

As the No. 27 recruit in the nation according to PrepVolleyball, Goetzinger finished with 44 kills in 32 sets played for Kentucky this season. Alli Stumler led Kentucky on Staurday night with 26 kills while Madi and Avery Skinner followed up with 19 and 14 kills individually.

The Wildcats 3-1 win over Texas is not just history in Lexington but the SEC as well and its the first time a Southeastern Conference team has won a volleyball national championship.

