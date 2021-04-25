Advertisement

SSM Health administers vaccines to Janesville community during mobile clinic

SSM Health Mobile Clinic
SSM Health Mobile Clinic(SSM Health St. Mary's - Janesville)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 50 Janesville community members received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Sunday during a vaccine clinic organized by SSM Health.

The clinic, located at the Janesville Community Center in Janesville’s Fourth Ward, is part of SSM Health’s COVID-19 vaccine community outreach effort.

“Our goal was to reach our community members who may be unable to travel to the SSM Health Janesville Campus or would feel uncomfortable receiving care in a traditional clinic setting,” said St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville President Eric Thornton. “I’m proud of our team and would like to thank our community partners for their assistance in this work.”

To date, SSM Health has administered more than 210,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin.

The St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville mobile vaccination clinic team will return to the Community Center to administer second doses next month.

