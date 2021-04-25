Summer-like Warmth Monday/Tuesday; Mid-week Rain shifting South

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Near-80°F high temperatures seem possible Tuesday afternoon. Summer-like air moves into Wisconsin at the start of the work week. Outside of a spotty shower tonight, the best rain chances are mid-week. However, the heaviest rain is trending farther South.

Clouds began overspreading Wisconsin Sunday afternoon. Temperatures hovered in the upper 40s - lower 50s following yesterday’s cold front. Showers were noted on Satellite/Radar - mainly affecting SW portions of the NBC15 viewing area. These showers were lifting North & were struggling to reach the ground thanks to dry air near the surface.

A few spotty showers are possible tonight - especially farther North of the Capital Region. Temperatures fall into the mid and upper 30s. Clouds remain overhead on Monday as southerly winds ramp up. Temperatures will climb into the lower 70s. Tuesday highs could get close to 80°F in some spots. A few showers are possible later in the day. A frontal boundary moves across Wisconsin late Tuesday into Wednesday. This will be the focus of showers and thunderstorms. The latest models suggest the heaviest rain will fall South of Wisconsin. Most places can expect between 1/4 - 1/2″ of rain from Tuesday night into Thursday.

Rain showers wrap up on Thursday. Although highs will be cooler, they’ll remain in the 60s. Sunshine breaks out for the first part of next weekend with highs returning into the lower 70s by next Sunday.

