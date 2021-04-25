Advertisement

Wisconsin Beef Council: Meal Prep Recipes

Angie Horkan demonstrates easy meals to pre-plan to save time and money.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A little pre-planning can help you save time and money, while eating a nutritious, balanced meal on the go, at school or at the office. Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council demonstrates some easy breakfast and dinner recipes.

Just brown-up, bake-up, sauté-up or grill-up these recipes ahead of time and enjoy pre-planned meals for the rest of the week.

Beef Sausage & Egg Muffin Cups

INGREDIENTS

Toppings (optional):

  • Chopped green onion or chives, chopped tomato, salsa or additional hot sauce

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat 12-cup standard muffin pan with cooking spray. Prepare Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage.  Stir chiles and cheese into sausage mixture. Evenly divide mixture into prepared pan.
  2. Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage: Combine 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner), 2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage or 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add sausage mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.
    Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
  3. Whisk eggs, milk and hot sauce, as desired, in medium bowl. Evenly divide egg mixture over sausage mixture in muffin cups.
  4. Bake in 375°F oven 17 to 20 minutes or until egg mixture is set and just beginning to brown. Let stand 2 minutes. Loosen edges; remove from muffin pan. Season with salt and pepper and garnish with Toppings, as desired.
A little pre-planning can help you save time and money, while eating a nutritious, balanced...
A little pre-planning can help you save time and money, while eating a nutritious, balanced meal on the go, at school or at the office.(Wisconsin Beef Council)

Steak and Sugar Snap Pea Pasta Salad

INGREDIENTS

  • 12 ounces grilled beef steak, cut into slices
  • 1 cup uncooked gemelli or corkscrew pasta
  • 2 cups fresh sugar snap peas
  • 1 cup grape or teardrop tomatoes , cut in half
  • Salt and pepper

Dressing:

  • 2 teaspoons fresh grated lemon peel
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

DIRECTIONS

  1. Cook pasta according to package directions. During last 2 minutes of cooking time, add sugar snap peas; drain.
  2. Whisk dressing ingredients in small bowl until well blended; set aside.
  3. Combine pasta mixture, tomatoes and beef steak slices in large bowl. Drizzle pasta mixture with dressing; toss to coat evenly. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according...
Former Watertown police officer kills son, self
Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
One dead, two people injured in a shooting at a Long Island grocery store

Latest News

Chilly spring day with a few rain showers; Big warm-up and more rain later this week
The federal government lifted an 11-day pause on the one-shot vaccine, allowing vaccinations to...
Health care providers gear up to administer Johnson & Johnson doses again
Texas' Asjia O'Neal (7) blocks a spike from Kentucky's Elise Goetzinger (11) during the first...
Mount Horeb’s Goetzinger, Kentucky win NCAA National Championship
Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Pina celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home...
Piña’s pinch-hit homer powers Brewers over Cubs 4-3