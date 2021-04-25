Wisconsin Beef Council: Meal Prep Recipes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A little pre-planning can help you save time and money, while eating a nutritious, balanced meal on the go, at school or at the office. Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council demonstrates some easy breakfast and dinner recipes.

Just brown-up, bake-up, sauté-up or grill-up these recipes ahead of time and enjoy pre-planned meals for the rest of the week.

INGREDIENTS

1 recipe Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage (recipe follows)

1 can (4-1/2 ounces) chopped green chiles, undrained

1/2 cup shredded reduced-fat Monterey Jack cheese

5 large eggs

1/4 cup reduced-fat milk

1 to 2 teaspoons regular or chipotle hot pepper sauce

Toppings (optional):

Chopped green onion or chives, chopped tomato, salsa or additional hot sauce

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat 12-cup standard muffin pan with cooking spray. Prepare Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage. Stir chiles and cheese into sausage mixture. Evenly divide mixture into prepared pan. Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage: Combine 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner), 2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage or 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add sausage mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness. Whisk eggs, milk and hot sauce, as desired, in medium bowl. Evenly divide egg mixture over sausage mixture in muffin cups. Bake in 375°F oven 17 to 20 minutes or until egg mixture is set and just beginning to brown. Let stand 2 minutes. Loosen edges; remove from muffin pan. Season with salt and pepper and garnish with Toppings, as desired.

INGREDIENTS

12 ounces grilled beef steak, cut into slices

1 cup uncooked gemelli or corkscrew pasta

2 cups fresh sugar snap peas

1 cup grape or teardrop tomatoes , cut in half

Salt and pepper

Dressing:

2 teaspoons fresh grated lemon peel

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

2 cloves garlic, minced

DIRECTIONS

Cook pasta according to package directions. During last 2 minutes of cooking time, add sugar snap peas; drain. Whisk dressing ingredients in small bowl until well blended; set aside. Combine pasta mixture, tomatoes and beef steak slices in large bowl. Drizzle pasta mixture with dressing; toss to coat evenly. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.



