Wisconsin Beef Council: Meal Prep Recipes
Angie Horkan demonstrates easy meals to pre-plan to save time and money.
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A little pre-planning can help you save time and money, while eating a nutritious, balanced meal on the go, at school or at the office. Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council demonstrates some easy breakfast and dinner recipes.
Just brown-up, bake-up, sauté-up or grill-up these recipes ahead of time and enjoy pre-planned meals for the rest of the week.
Beef Sausage & Egg Muffin Cups
INGREDIENTS
- 1 recipe Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage (recipe follows)
- 1 can (4-1/2 ounces) chopped green chiles, undrained
- 1/2 cup shredded reduced-fat Monterey Jack cheese
- 5 large eggs
- 1/4 cup reduced-fat milk
- 1 to 2 teaspoons regular or chipotle hot pepper sauce
Toppings (optional):
- Chopped green onion or chives, chopped tomato, salsa or additional hot sauce
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat 12-cup standard muffin pan with cooking spray. Prepare Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage. Stir chiles and cheese into sausage mixture. Evenly divide mixture into prepared pan.
- Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage: Combine 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner), 2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage or 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add sausage mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.
Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
- Whisk eggs, milk and hot sauce, as desired, in medium bowl. Evenly divide egg mixture over sausage mixture in muffin cups.
- Bake in 375°F oven 17 to 20 minutes or until egg mixture is set and just beginning to brown. Let stand 2 minutes. Loosen edges; remove from muffin pan. Season with salt and pepper and garnish with Toppings, as desired.
Steak and Sugar Snap Pea Pasta Salad
INGREDIENTS
- 12 ounces grilled beef steak, cut into slices
- 1 cup uncooked gemelli or corkscrew pasta
- 2 cups fresh sugar snap peas
- 1 cup grape or teardrop tomatoes , cut in half
- Salt and pepper
Dressing:
- 2 teaspoons fresh grated lemon peel
- 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
DIRECTIONS
- Cook pasta according to package directions. During last 2 minutes of cooking time, add sugar snap peas; drain.
- Whisk dressing ingredients in small bowl until well blended; set aside.
- Combine pasta mixture, tomatoes and beef steak slices in large bowl. Drizzle pasta mixture with dressing; toss to coat evenly. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.