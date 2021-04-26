14 people displaced by overnight Madison fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A three-story apartment complex on Madison’s east side was evacuated early Monday morning as firefighters fought a blaze that had reached six of its units.

According to the Madison Fire Dept., some of the residents of the building, in the 1600 block of Kings Mill Way, awoke shortly before 3:30 a.m. to find smoke filling their rooms. When crews first arrived, they determined the fire was mostly on the exterior of the structure but was starting to work its way into nearby units.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control and the main body of it extinguished shortly after 4 a.m., MFD reported.

Fourteen people who lived in six of the apartments were displaced by the fire and were being assisted by the fire department. One resident needed to be treated at the scene.

MFD’s fire investigation team estimated the fire did at least $50,000 in damages and was sparked by improperly discarded smoking materials.

